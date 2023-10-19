The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 19.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Charles Benson and Susan Kim along with editor Loren Lamoreaux from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup discussed Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood’s battle with Atrial fibrillation, followed by the City of Racine’s 175th birthday and what folks can look forward to.

Lockwood on Afib Lamoreaux kicked off this week’s segment by talking about something very close to the Racine County Eye’s owner, Denise Lockwood: Atrial fibrillation. Lockwood recently shared her story with reporter Emma Widmar to highlight Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. The unstoppable business owner encourages people to get checked out if they are having symptoms. The difference between life and death could only be hours away. Lockwood unlocks her story of living with Atrial fibrillation Read this article

City of Racine’s Demisemiseptcentennial The City of Racine turns 175 this year and city officials are sparing no expense in celebrating the demisemiseptcentennial this Saturday at Festival Hall. Lamoreaux shared about all the things planned at the party, including displays from city departments and local nonprofits, “touch a truck” experiences, free food, vendors, and so much more. Make sure to grab a slice of birthday cake while attending from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday. City of Racine celebrates 175 years with Birthday Bash on Oct. 21 Read this article

Racine named Smart City, unveils StoryMap Following right in line with the City’s big birthday bash, residents have a lot to be proud of when they look at the strides our city has taken to move into the latest era of technology and planet sustainability. People can learn all about what makes us Wisconsin’s very first official Smart City by reading our coverage, visiting the City’s website (linked in our article) and of course, at the big birthday bash this Saturday. Interactive Smart City StoryMap unveiled by City of Racine Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Oct. 19

Miss a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.