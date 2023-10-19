RACINE — Washington Avenue (Highway 20) is closed in both directions between West Lawn and Arthur Avenues while police clean up a collision that occurred at Washington and Cleveland at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Traffic is currently being diverted.
This is a developing story. The Racine County Eye will update this story when more information becomes available.
