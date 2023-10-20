Obituary for Al-Haj Jameel Ghuari

November 24, 1952 – October 18, 2023

Al-Haj Jameel Ghuari, age 70, passed away peacefully at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, late Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Al-Haj Jameel Ghuari

Born Charles “Chuck” Chambliss on Nov. 24, 1952, to the late Charlie and Annie Mae (Lindsey) Chambliss, he graduated from Washington Park High School and went on to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was proud of his Ahmadi Muslim religion, accepting the name Al-Haj Jameel Ghuari after completing his pilgrimage to Mecca.

Al-Haj Jameel began his career in our community with Taylor Home and Urban League, eventually being appointed the executive director of George Bray Neighborhood Center for almost 25 years. He was an extreme sports fanatic, especially basketball, who loved giving back to our community as an active father figure for many youth over the years. Jameel was a sharp-dressed, dapper gentleman who enjoyed traveling, reading, and was always up for a competitive debate about any topic you were willing to discuss.

Some of his personal athletic accomplishments include being a stand-out player at Park High School, then playing at UW-Parkside and later competing at a professional level in Scotland, Japan, Canada and the Philippines. He then shared his knowledge and experience about the game of basketball with others by training countless athletes, some of whom made it to the professional level, and some who it just kept out of trouble.

Surviving are his children, Myron McNutt (Angela Williams), Sharif (Melissa) Chambliss, Isiah Scales and Huriyyah Ghuari; grandchildren: Tamyra McNutt, Marcella McNutt, Mynika McNutt, Myron McNutt Jr., Myreah McNutt, Aasiyah McNutt, Aamirah McNutt, Julian Chambliss, Kellen Chambliss, Aziyah Scales, Trinity Scales, Isiah Scales Jr., Tajiah Johnson, Kyrie Scales, Aiyana Scales, Omega Scales, Ja’Xiyah Scales, Izhaan Scales-Young, Journi Scales, and Zaiden Jones.

He is further survived by brothers: Donald (Pat) Robinson, Carl “Trick” (Vicky) Robinson and Mark Chambliss; as well as his Muslim brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jameel was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth “Krang” Robinson.

Services

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment, in Muslim tradition, will immediately follow at approximately noon at Graceland Cemetery. Afterward, a celebration of Al-Haj Jameel’s life will be held at the George Bray Center (924 Center Street, Racine) on Monday at 1 p.m.

Obituary and photo of Al-Haj Jameel Ghuari courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

