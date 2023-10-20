WEST ALLIS — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Racine man.

Noah Phillips, 24, of Racine, was found dead of a gunshot wound in West Allis on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man from Port Washington was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting. The suspect’s name was not released pending formal charges.

West Allis Police release information

According to a press release from the West Allis Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:16 a.m. to the area of S. 64 Street and W. Lincoln Avenue on the report of shots fired and a possible victim.

Investigators located the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The investigation into the death of Phillips is ongoing. Investigators are working to determine whether there was any prior association between the two men.