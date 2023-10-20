It’s 2023, and if you haven’t heard of CBD for dogs, where have you been the past few years? Claims that it can help with symptoms like stress, pain, depression, and poor sleep make it appealing to people looking for more natural remedies. Many have turned to CBD as an alternative to prescription and over-the-counter medications. CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile and has few side effects.

The popularity of CBD among humans has led to an increasing interest in CBD for dogs and its benefits. Although research in this area is limited, anecdotal reports are promising. Many have discovered that CBD can help dogs in a lot of the same ways as humans, such as reducing stress and alleviating aches and pain. Many brands have launched CBD pet lines, such as the CBD oil dogs for PureKana, which includes flavored CBD oils and treats.

Why give your dog CBD?

Many fur baby parents consider CBD a holy grail, and there is a good reason for it. As our doggies age, they may develop aches, pains, and anxiety – as humans do. Although there are conventional medications to manage such conditions, they may lose their effectiveness over time. Moreover, they often come with unwanted side effects.

CBD is all-natural, and unlike its psychoactive cousin, THC, it’s non-intoxicating. Therefore, there is no need to worry about CBD making your dog high. CBD is derived from hemp, which contains tiny traces of THC (less than 0.3%) – not enough to exert any psychoactive effects, rather than marijuana, which is rich in THC.

Another positive is that CBD is non-addictive. Your four-legged friend won’t develop a dependency on it, therefore, reaping its many potential health and wellness benefits safely and holistically.

How does CBD affect dogs?

While there are currently no formal studies on how CBD affects dogs, scientists believe CBD for dogs works similarly to humans. That is primarily through its interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a signaling system found in all mammals. It plays an important role in establishing balance and regulation in the body, influencing key physiological systems to keep you or your pet healthy.

The ECS consists of three key components; receptors, endocannabinoids, and enzymes. Endocannabinoids are naturally produced by the body and bind to receptors, especially during stress, illness, or injury.

Phytocannabinoids, like CBD, act similarly to endocannabinoids by binding to cannabinoid receptors. Essentially, CBD helps ensure the ECS is functioning optimally, which is especially helpful if there are any health problems.

Specifically, by mimicking the action of endocannabinoids, CBD can influence physiological systems like sleep, pain response, appetite, and mood. It helps maintain balance in the body and keeps it in a normal healthy state.

What are the benefits of CBD for dogs?

CBD is still new in the veterinary space, and more scientific evidence is necessary before we can determine CBD’s effects on specific medical conditions. Nonetheless, preliminary studies and anecdotal evidence gives us insight into what we can expect when using CBD for dogs. Here are the most touted benefits.

Pain management

CBD can help ease the stiffness, discomfort, and mobility problems related to arthritis and other joint inflammation conditions. CBD’s pain management potential in dogs is demonstrated in this 2018 study done at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. In the study, more than 80% of dogs with osteoarthritis experienced reduced pain levels.

Decrease stress and anxiety

Some dogs are more highly strung than others, but it’s common for them to experience stress from time to time. Whether it’s separation anxiety, outside noises, like fireworks or the garbage truck, or moving to a new home, CBD has calming properties that could help relax your dog and ease his mind.

Seizures

In dogs, epilepsy is the most common cause of recurring seizures. Administering CBD for dogs with epilepsy can lower the frequency of seizures and doesn’t come with the many unpleasant side effects associated with traditional seizure medications.

General wellness

In the same way that vitamins and other supplements are used to support our immune system, CBD for dogs is an excellent wellness supplement. It can boost immune health, support cardiovascular function, and help maintain physical and mental well-being. It promotes long-term health and can improve your dog’s overall quality of life.

Final thoughts

CBD has shown a lot of promise in the health and wellness space for humans, and now we’re beginning to see its beneficial effects for dogs too. Providing a holistic solution to health issues like stress, pain, seizures, and more, CBD for dogs is a great alternative to conventional medications.