MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for a new judge in the Racine County Circuit Court – Branch 3. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Maureen M. Martinez’s retirement, effective Nov. 17, 2023.

The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

Judge application information

The Racine County Courthouse sits at 730 Wisconsin Ave. in Racine. – Credit: Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 8, 2023. To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.