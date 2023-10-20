Obituary for Julian G. Gonzalez

November 15, 1934 – October 17, 2023

Julian G. Gonzalez, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. He was born in Cotulla, Texas, on Nov. 15, 1934, the son of the late Pablo and Maria (née De Leon) Gonzalez.

Julian G. Gonzalez

Julian was united in marriage to the love of his life, Esther Garcia, on July 28, 1956, in Racine. He worked in construction for 22 years with Payne and Dolan, followed by 18 years at InSinkErator until he retired in 1997. Julian was a former member of Iglesia Bautista El Calvario in Kenosha.

Julian enjoyed the simple things in life such as going to the movies, taking long walks, and cruising with Esther. He loved watching the old Westerns on television, going to car shows, and hanging out with family and friends, often while working on their cars and trucks. Julian had an infectious smile, a loving personality, and a zest for life that was contagious. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Julian is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Esther Gonzalez; children, Julian (Diana) Gonzalez, Jr., Roland (Victoria) Gonzalez, Cynthia (Kurt) Galisdorfer, Travis (Debra) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Ava Gonzalez, Olivia Gonzalez, Travis Gonzalez, Angela (Patrick) Gellenbeck, Kacy Galisdorfer, Rhea (Ben) Domina; great-grandchildren, Oliver Domina, Ada Domina; siblings, Ignacio Gonzalez, Robert (Donna) Gonzalez, Esperanza (Humberto) Velasquez, Martha Martinez, Pablo (Diana) Gonzalez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Julian G. Gonzalez is preceded in death by his brother, Edmundo (Joel) Gonzalez; and sister, Irene Gonzalez.

Services

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A celebration service of Julian’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Leticia Crowell officiating. Visitation on Tuesday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Julian’s family would like to extend a very special thank you for the kindness he received throughout his journey from family, friends and the Compassus Hospice care team. And a heartfelt thank you to Nikki.

Obituary and photo of Julian G. Gonzalez courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

