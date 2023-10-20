Kenosha man accused of arson in Reefpoint Marina boat fire; over $100K in damages

RACINE — A Kenosha man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson that caused an estimated $105,000 in damages to a boat docked at Reefpoint Marina early Friday.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kenneth R. Koger III, 27, of Kenosha was arrested Friday following the investigation of the fire. He was being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of Arson with a $100,000 bail.
The Racine Fire Department responded to a call at Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, at about 5:09 a.m. A resident of Lakeshore Towers, overlooking the marina, reported seeing a boat that was engulfed in flames. Also responding were sheriff’s deputies and the Racine Police Department.
Firefighters were able to pump water in the marina’s standpipe system to extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes. The boat was unoccupied and there were no injuries. The fire also damaged the dock.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the Arson Task Force later identified Koger as an arson suspect. He was later taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Arson Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-635-7915.
