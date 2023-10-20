Obituary for Lyle S. Tennis

September 18, 1923 – October 10, 2023

Lyle S. Tennis, 100, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Lyle S. Tennis

Lyle was born Sept. 18, 1923, in Unity, Wis. He lived in Racine since 1952. Lyle married Mea Hollenbeck in 1944.

Lyle graduated from Whitewater State College in January 1944 and entered active duty with the U.S. Navy in March 1944. He distinguished himself during the invasion of Okinawa in World War II, as he was put in command of a Landing Ship while being attacked by Japanese Kamikaze planes. The United States government awarded him the highest Navy medal, the Navy Cross, as well as the Purple Heart, Unit Commendation and World War II awards for his 28 years of service in the Naval Reserve.

Lyle was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve and commanded the Surface Division 9-210 and Group Command 9-76 before retirement as a Commander.

He taught school at Deerfield and Manitowoc, Wis.; St. Louis, Mo.; and 32 years in Racine Public Schools. Lyle was the Business Education Department Chairman for 19 years at J. I. Case High School. He furthered his education by earning a master’s degree from University of Iowa in 1949.

Lyle was a life member of the WEA and NEA, and the Navy Club of the USA. He was a charter member of the U.S. Naval Foundation and Life Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Lyle has been a devoted member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, where he served in a variety of ways. During his retirement years he volunteered at Habitat for Humanity.

Surviving are four daughters, Anne, Holly, Lynn (Ashmore) Edwards, and Melody (Michael) Coffey; grandchildren, Nicholas (Nova), Dane, Mariah, Charlie, and Claire Coffey; Jordan and Abraham Tennis, and Tyler (Ashley) Edwards; great-grandchild, Jayden Edwards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Jessie Tennis; his wife of 73 years, Mea Tennis; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Richard Oudenhoven.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. There will be a visitation from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Sturino Funeral Home and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Lyle S. Tennis will be laid to rest with his wife, Mea, at South Bristol Cemetery in Kenosha County in a private ceremony.

Memorials may be given to Racine Habitat for Humanity or to Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Obituary and photo of Lyle S. Tennis courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.