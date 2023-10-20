Obituary for Marlys Jean Schuerman

November 4, 1931 – October 19, 2023

Marlys Jean Schuerman, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Burlington. She will be dearly missed by all.

Marlys Jean Schuerman

Marlys was born in Superior, Wis., on Nov. 4, 1931, to Thomas and Eva Rooney.

Marlys grew up in Superior and loved the surrounding woods, lakes and parks in the area. She was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King Parish and was taught for 11 years by the sisters of St. Francis of La Crosse, Wis. She then entered the St. Francis school of nursing at La Crosse, graduating in 1953.

After working at St. Francis Hospital for four years and at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., Marlys decided to come to Burlington to work for her uncle, Dr. Leo V. Kempton at the newly organized Burlington clinic. She worked there for 37 years.

On May 30, 1959, Marlys married John Schuerman at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, Wis. Together they built a home on the family farm in Lyons, Wis. They raised five children there. They have been members of St. Joseph’s Church in Lyons all of their married years.

Marlys was a frequent volunteer for church functions and served many years on the Human Concerns Committee, a cause close to her heart.

Marlys is survived by daughter, Ann Schuerman; sons, John Schuerman Jr. (Janet Folina), Christopher (Kelly) Schuerman, Timothy Schuerman, Ted Schuerman; grandsons, Max Folina, Quinn Schuerman, Andrew Schuerman; granddaughters, Emily Schuerman, Jerica Coulman, and Katherine Schuerman.

Marlys Jean Schuerman is further survived by her great-grandsons, Karson Schuerman-Krouse, Jaxon Coulman; and great-granddaughter, Stevie Anne Coulman.

Services

A service for Marlys will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Immediately following, there will be a luncheon. Burial will then be held at Lyons Quaker Cemetery in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marlys can be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Obituary and photo of Marlys Jean Schuerman courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

