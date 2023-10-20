The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

October 21 – 28

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Library Closed Oct. 20

The library will be closed on Friday, October 20 for a scheduled all-staff training. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available. We will reopen for our normal hours on Saturday, October 21.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Kids

STEAM Workshops: Laser Engraving

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Have you ever wondered how a laser engraver works? Today, find out how by engraving a design of your own.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Oct. 23 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Oct. 23 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week at the Racine Public Library. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Laser Engraving

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Have you ever wondered how a laser engraver works? Today, find out how by engraving a design of your own.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Oct. 23 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Ghost Photography

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

The Victorian fascination with spiritualism led to the eerie practice of capturing ghosts on camera. Today, we’ll explore how to use modern tech to snap some spirit shots of our own. Bring your phones if you have them, or borrow one of our devices when you get here.

No registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 23 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Oct. 23 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Senior Paint N Sip

Tuesday, Oct. 24 • Noon – 2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. For October, paint the silhouette of an owl against the full moon overlooking a pumpkin patch. Paint N Sip will look a little different in 2024; keep an eye out for Senior Art: Let’s Paint, Senior Art: Getting Abstract and Senior Art: Japanese Calligraphy next year.

Registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Internet Search Tricks

Tuesday, Oct. 24 • 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Seasonal Screams

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Last Wednesday of every month through November | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Read a new horror title every month, then join us for spooky talks and grisly stories as we delve into the horror genre. Find the next title at RacineLibrary.info/suggestions.

No registration is required.

Anime Night for Adults

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Last Thursday of every month in 2023 | Twin Dragon Games | 500 Wisconsin Avenue | Racine, WI 53403

Watch and discuss your favorite anime, or even discover something new with Twin Dragon Games. Meet other anime fans over some fun activities. Learn more about Twin Dragon at Facebook.com/TwinDragonGamesWI.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!