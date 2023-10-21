RACINE — The Racine Police Department has reported Aniya Ortiz as a runaway.

On Oct. 19, Ortiz left her residence in the 1200 block of Marquette St. around 7 p.m. and did not return, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black coat.

The department is seeking help in locating Aniya. According to RPD, it is unknown where she would have gone.

Aniya Ortiz’s description

Police state that Ortiz is 5’2″ and weighs about 125 lbs.

The Racine County Eye is currently waiting for a response from RPD about the age of the individual who has been reported as a runaway.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

RPD shares that if you have seen Aniya or know of her whereabouts please contact dispatch at 262-886-2300.