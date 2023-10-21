Obituary for Doris Elaine Pirk

March 4, 1926 – October 14, 2023

Doris Elaine Pirk, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. Doris was born in Racine on March 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Paul and Emma (née Organ) McGregor.

Doris Elaine Pirk

Always a smart child, Doris graduated at the age of 16 from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1942.” On Oct. 3, 1947, Doris married the love of her life, Elmer E. Pirk. They raised two children, Michael and Paula, and shared 47 years together before Elmer passed away on March 16, 1995.

Doris was employed with Racine Unified School District for 25 years. She and her husband Elmer opened, owned and operated Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors on Durand Avenue. Never idle, she also was employed as an insurance agent with Horace Mann Insurance for years.

In her spare time, Doris enjoyed her times playing bridge with her friends. More than anything, Doris relished her time spent with her family.

Doris will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Sherry) Pirk, Dr. Paula Owsiak; grandchildren, Stacey (Michael) Peterson, Breinnan (Joel) Kribel, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Ashley Thompson) Owsiak, Kristine (Brian) Coogan, Dr. Patrick (Dr. Rachel) Owsiak, Peter (Megan) Owsiak, Michael (Sheela Ramesh) Owsiak, Dr. Christopher (Dr. Joanne) Owsiak.

She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Conor, Drew, and Emma Peterson, Sloan and Quinn Kribel, Alice, Mae and Eleanor Coogan, James, Madison and Luke Owsiak, Mina and Milo Owsiak, Madeleine, John and Andrew Owsiak; special friend, Henry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris Elaine Pirk was preceded in death by her infant son, Edward; son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Owsiak; sisters, Jeanette Tarwid and Marion Brack; and brother, Donald McGregor.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., with visitation at 3 p.m., on Oct. 24 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Private family interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Doris Elaine Pirk courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

