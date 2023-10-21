Obituary for Gail Ruth Swift

March 3, 1961 – October 17, 2023

Gail Ruth Swift, 62, of Racine, was called home by her loving Savior on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, surrounded by her family at Ascension-All Saints. She was born in Racine on March 3, 1961, the daughter of the late Homer and Catherine (née Mitchell) Swift Jr.

Gail Ruth Swift

Gail was a graduate of Washington Park High School, class of 1979. She had been employed as a manager for Original Cookie at the Regency Mall for 20 years until she retired and prior to this she was a manager at Burger King.

Gail had a love of baking, including having baking contests with her big brother Dan (who always managed to be the winner). Gail enjoyed caring for her nieces and nephews throughout the years. She was known for her love and the time that she spent with family. Gail was a sought-after caretaker for the children in our family. Gail also was an avid fan of Michael Jackson and had a vast collection of his music and videos.

Gail leaves to mourn her passing her mother, Catherine M. Swift; brothers, Daniel and Frankie Swift; sisters, Sylvia (Charles) Adams and Catherine Swift, all of Racine; nieces and nephews, Terrance (Angie) Barnes, Daniel (Tedra) Swift, Kadeem (Carly) Liggins, all of Racine; Crystal Marshall, of Columbia, Mo., Frankie Swift, Ebony Swift, Shawn (Malia) Ormond, and Tiara (Johnny) Harrell, all of Racine.

Gail is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and uncles.

Gail was preceded in death by her father, Homer Swift Sr.; sister, Mildred Swift Barnes; grandparents, Richard and Lucille Easley; and nephew, Jason Barnes.

Services

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St. Gail’s homegoing service will start at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Obituary and photo of Gail Ruth Swift courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

