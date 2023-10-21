Obituary for Julie Ann Borglin

November 9, 1947 – October 14, 2023

Julie Ann Borglin, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born Nov. 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn (née Rogstad) Borglin.

Julie Ann Borglin

Julie attended Horlick High School, graduating in 1965. After graduating, Julie embarked on a 52-year creative career as a hairdresser in many of the salons of Racine, starting at Miss Julies, Georges, The Autumn Leaf and Partners in Design. All this experience fueled Julie’s dream of owning her own salon. The Vine Hair Salon was the culmination of that dream, opening in 2009.

Through her work, Julie seemed to know everyone in town and did the hair of many generations of Racine residents, much to her son and granddaughters’ chagrin. She always seemed to know about the trouble they were about to get in before they knew it themselves.

Julie had many outside interests and was always very active. Whether it was skiing the mountains of the Western states every year, crossing Lake Michigan on a boat trip or spending the long days of summer at her beloved Lauderdale Lakes, Julie was always game for some fun.

Even though Julie loved the outdoors, she loved sharing it more with her beloved granddaughters, Olivia and Miranda, and goddaughter, Cassi. Her nieces and nephews were also often the target of many outdoors adventures. No one was immune to the fun Julie would bring.

Surviving Julie is her son, Randall (Christine) Borglin; granddaughters, Olivia and Miranda Borglin; sister, Joyce (Dan) Malko; nieces, Carol (Tom) Tighe, DaNelle Borglin, Kristina (Nick) Coenen, Cassi (Kyle) Engibous; and nephew, Michael (Stephanie) Borglin.

Julie is also survived by her most dear friends and partners in many crimes, Thomas K. Murphy and Janet and Joe Kovarik.

Julie Ann Borglin was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Borglin; and nephew, Thomas Borglin.

Services

Julie was clear with her wishes – she did not want a formal goodbye. She didn’t want anyone to “fuss” over her! However, her family and friends would like you all to remember her by her radiant smile and her famous goodbye, “Catch you at the next party!” Yes Julie, we sure will.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Locks of Love have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Julie Ann Borglin courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

