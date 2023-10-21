YORKVILLE, WI — Personnel with the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department saved an 18-year-old man trapped Thursday morning inside a grain bin in the 1800 block of 55th Drive.

Victim’s foot caught inside grain bin

According to a press release by department officials, the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) received a distress call at about 9:15 a.m. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department personnel were already present, addressing the challenging problem. The young man had his foot caught in an auger within the grain bin.

The South Shore Fire Department’s (SSFD) Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was called to provide additional support. KFRD personnel arrived equipped and began by ensuring the safety and stability of the trapped individual inside the grain bin. The victim sustained serious injuries and received immediate on-scene medical care to alleviate his condition.

A carefully executed operation resulted in the successful extrication of the 18-year-old man from the grain bin. He was then gently lowered onto an ambulance stretcher and transported to Froedtert Hospital for medical treatment.

At present, the patient remains hospitalized. He expresses gratitude for the community’s thoughts and prayers as he recovers.