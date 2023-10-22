Obituary for Francisca Pastoressa

December 1, 1954 – October 9, 2023

Francisca Pastoressa, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Born Dec. 1, 1954, she remains in our hearts as pastor, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Someone only needed to meet her once to notice what a sweet and loving soul she was.

Francisca Pastoressa

Francisca was selfless and gave her best to everyone. She was an example of living the talk and taught us many lessons with her humbleness. Francisca loved rejoicing in the Lord, her eternal love, singing to Him and serving Him with all humbleness and love. She was a woman of vision, always looking further than what you could see at the horizon. She established seven churches and helped build various more with God’s direction.

Everyone that tasted her tamales will surely miss them. Many said they were the best tamales they had ever tasted. We will miss her contagious smile, positive spirit, loving character, beautiful singing voice, the stories she shared and everything about her. In her spare time, she loved gardening and spending time at thrift stores.

She is survived by her daughter, Lidia; loving son-in law, Arturo; son, David; loving daughter-in-law, Michelle; and her three grandkids that brightened up her days: Arli, Belén and Aurora. She is further survived by her various nieces and nephews, including Martha (Miguel) Guizar; brother-in-law, Cutberto Pastoressa; and her brothers and sisters in Mexico.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents and three sisters.

Services

A celebration of Francisca’s life was held on Oct. 15 at La Llama Ardiente Church. Burial was held on Oct. 16 at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank everyone that prayed, supported, and showed their love in various ways towards Francisca.

Obituary and photo of Francisca Pastoressa courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

