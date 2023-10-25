KANSASVILLE, WI —Two semi-trucks crashed at the Highway 11 and Highway J intersection in western Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 24, injuring one driver.

Shortly before noon, rescue personnel with the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD), the Town of Burlington Fire Department, City of Burlington Rescue, and deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

“Responding personnel from all agencies involved worked closely together to expediently remove wreckage and get the roadway cleared for travel,” said KFRD Battalion John Dahms, “It’s what we do.”

Crash blocks entire roadway

Upon arrival, two semis were observed with extensive damage blocking the roadway. A 36-year-old male semi-driver from Buffalo Grove, Ill., was injured and stabilized at the scene, then transported to a Burlington hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other semi denied injury and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Credit: Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department Credit: Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department

Towing crews from Don’s Towing and Michel’s Garage arrived to remove the two wrecked semis and assist with debris clean-up.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the cause of the crash.