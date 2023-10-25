A current shortage of medication used to treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has lead The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Per the CDC, RSV is a common cause of respiratory infection in U.S. infants, most of whom are infected with RSV during their first year of life (1, 2). RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization among U.S. infants (3). The highest incidence of RSV-associated hospitalization occurs in infants aged less than 3 months and then decreases with increasing age (4). Because of the high incidence of severe RSV disease in the first months of life, RSV prevention products focus on passive immunization of young infants through maternal immunization or immunoprophylaxis with monoclonal antibodies.

Signs and symptoms

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

Shots to be used for those at high risk

The RSV monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab, is being recommended to be used in the health care settings for infants at highest risk of severe RSV.

The dose currently limited is 100mg doses of Nirsevimab.

CDC says prioritize high risk

Prioritizing infants at highest risk of severe RSV includes the following groups:

All infants younger than 6 months who are 11 pounds (5 kg) or more.

Some groups of older babies who have certain risk factors.

The CDC urges healthcare providers to not use 50mg doses for infants weighing 11 pounds (5 kg) or more to preserve supply for those infants weighing less than 11 pounds (5 kg).

Recommendations for the 50mg doses of nirsevimab are unchanged.

Additionally, according to the CDC, they recommends that providers suspend using Nirsevimab in palivizumab-eligible children aged 8–19 months for the 2023–2024 RSV season.

Families to speak to their healthcare providers about taking the steps to protect themselves against RSV.

Learn more about RSV by visiting the CDC’s website.