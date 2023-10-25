MILWAUKEE — Vonco Products, based in Trevor, has enjoyed continued growth and success with a 5K Run/Walk at UW-Parkside the last two years, an event that also helps the American Heart Association.

And while the 2024 event is still many months off, the excitement toward the next event is building – add in news in recent weeks that the annual Southeast Wisconsin Heart and Stroke Walk has a new event chair for next year, and the sky’s the limit for the local event.

Keith Smith, Vonco President

“The event more than doubled this (past year),” Vonco President Keith Smith said. “It was great to see so many runners and walkers this year. The community is definitely interested in supporting healthy lifestyles and fundraising for life-saving heart procedures.”

In its third year overall and the second at UW-Parkside, the 2023 event drew more than 100 runners and walkers.

But there’s more to come, not only next year, but beyond, Smith said.

“It was great to see many local families and individuals from the community support the event in 2023,” he said. “I believe we have tremendous potential to get more of the local businesses and government agencies behind the event.”

New chair in place

Tom Westrick, GE HealthCare President and CEO of Patient Care Solutions

Earlier this month, the American Heart Association announced that GE HealthCare President and CEO of Patient Care Solutions, Tom Westrick, will serve as the 2024 chair.

The annual Heart and Stroke Walk is a community campaign focused on engaging local companies, corporations and their employees to join the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“GE HealthCare has led the development of breakthrough technologies, patient care solutions and innovative diagnostics for more than a century, and we have a deep focus in cardiology that has impacted the lives of patients and helped physicians,” Westrick said.

“I am excited to lead the 2024 Southeast Wisconsin Heart and Stroke Walk on behalf of GE HealthCare, including thousands of our employees who live and work in southeast Wisconsin. I share a personal and professional mission against heart disease and stroke, and I know this walk will unite our community to educate, raise awareness and bring needed funding to programs that will benefit patients and their families.”

As chair of the Heart and Stroke Walk, Westrick will lead a team of area executives to recruit companies and organizations to take part in various Heart Challenge initiatives including Heart Walk, Field Day and Executives with Heart.

Through these initiatives, the leadership team and supporting organizations will raise funds for the American Heart Association while leading action-oriented conversations about employee health, corporate engagement, community health and community transformation.

The Executives with Heart program engages corporate leaders to make meaningful, personal gifts to support the American Heart Association’s 2024 Impact Goal.

“We are incredibly grateful for these leaders who are stepping up to move the needle when it comes to heart disease and stroke,” Milwaukee American Heart Association Senior Development Director Beth Grosman said. “Through the various Heart Challenge initiatives, we are able to drive maximum impact through employee engagement and corporate fundraising. Together, we can save lives right here in southeast Wisconsin.”

Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable and how you eat, move and manage stress impacts your well-being, physically and mentally. Heart Challenge™ provides resources, tools and activities to support both mental and physical well-being for employers and employees.

Smith is excited to see Westrick at the helm of the campaign.

“I am not surprised that GE would want to take an active role in heart health,” he said. “From an outsider’s perspective, their products and mission are to create diagnostic and preventative imaging systems. This appears to be well-aligned with the AHA’s mission of leading a heart healthy lifestyle and (facilitating) investments into life-saving heart procedures.

“GE has a great Wisconsin presence as well, and I look forward to supporting their leadership in the upcoming 2024 campaign.”

For more information about the American Heart Association 2024 Heart and Stroke Walk or to get your company involved, contact Grosman at Beth.Grosman@heart.org or visit www.sewiheartwalk.org.