Credit: Matthew Gorbaty

RACINE, MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — This year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots received a massive donation in the form of toys and electronics from the Agerholm-Gross Marine Corps League Detachment 346.

This donation, valued at over $40,000, will help to benefit local area children by providing them with gifts this upcoming holiday season.

The veterans group is made up of former active duty U.S. Marines. In Racine, they work closely in the community through various service projects like the toy collection project.

Veterans rally together

Assisting the Marines from Racine was the Milwaukee-based Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment (F 2/24). They helped make this grand donation ahead of the holiday season.

Matthew Gorbaty retired from the Marine Corps in October 2020, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his retirement, he moved to Wind Point and joined the Detachment.

Just before hanging up his hat and retiring, he was assigned to F 2/24 and a connection remains.

In addition, representatives from the Volunteer Center of Racine County, and Racine County Veterans Service Office supported the event.

Credit: Matthew Gorbaty

“This is another great example of how veterans service organizations such as the Marine Corps League, support the local community,” says Gorbaty.

The donation was given on Oct. 26. The items will reside in storage until ready to make their debut across Southeastern Wisconsin.

Following, the veterans came together to enjoy a meal at Martha’s Pancake House Cafe, 2913 Taylor Ave.

“Agerholm-Gross Marine Corps League Detachment 346 is always looking for ways to support the community and plans to make a donation to Toys for Tots annually,” comments Gorbaty.

Toys for Tots makes an impact

From 1947 through 2022, local Toys for Tots have distributed 652 million toys to 291 million less fortunate American children, states the nonprofit.

In 2022, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots location based out of the Sturtevant area states online that 9,287 toys were distributed and 5,164 children were supported through their efforts.

In Milwaukee, the Toys for Tots group, in 2022, distributed 69,857 toys and 31,370 children were supported.

The Fox Company, 2d Battalion, and 24th Marine Regiment belong to the Milwaukee fundraiser and this is where the contribution is headed.

Credit: Matthew Gorbaty

Marine veterans with the Agerholm-Gross Marine Corps League Detachment 346 are doing their part serving as Santa’s helpers with their donation this year.

The $40,000-plus worth of toys and electronics equals 18 boxes that will contribute to the overall success of the organization’s mission.

“In 2023, we exceeded in quantity and overall value,” says Gorbaty about the donation.

To note, this Toys for Tots collection and donation process is separate from the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program in Racine.

Donate

Local marines encourage the ongoing support of this nonprofit.

Donations of toys can be made online. Additionally, funds can be contributed to the organization online too. Likewise, people can request toys too.

A place for Marines

Credit: Matthew Gorbaty

Gorbaty explains that in addition, the group always welcomes any Marines, past and present, to join them at their monthly meetings.

Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Veterans Center, 820 Main St., in Racine.

Upcoming events that Marines can attend:

Nov. 10 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Veterans Day ceremony for Killarney Kourt, 8800 Shannon Lane. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m. VFW 1391 will present the attached certificates of service followed by coffee and kringle with the Killarney Kourt veterans to share some camaraderie.

Nov. 11 – Racine Veterans Day Ceremony and stew feed at Memorial Hall starting at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 – U.S. Marine Corps 238th Birthday Ball at the Moose Lodge from 5 to 11 p.m.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Matthew Gorbaty at matthewgorbaty@gmail.com.