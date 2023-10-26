Obituary for Cory Stephen Christiansen

February 16, 1994 – October 13, 2023

Cory Stephen Christiansen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. He was born in Racine on Feb. 16, 1994, the son of Dean and Tina (née Braznell) Christiansen.

Cory Stephen Christiansen

Cory was a graduate of Union Grove High School, “Class of 2012.” He was a jack of all trades, last employed by Logoplaste. Cory was passionate about weightlifting. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing and snowmobiling. Cory also was a Packers fan and enjoyed watching movies. He will forever be remembered as being soft-spoken and a friend to everyone.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his parents, Dean and Tina; children, Robby and Legacy; sister, Kelsey Christiansen; grandmas, Linda Christiansen Newman and Yvonne Baer; his furry companion, Bella; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Christiansen, Ronald Newman and Stephen Braznell; uncle Daniel Braznell; and his cousin, Cody Baer.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Cory’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Cory Stephen Christiansen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.