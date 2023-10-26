Obituary for Fredrick E. Ganaway

December 5, 1946 – October 17, 2023

Fredrick E. Ganaway, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born in East St. Louis, Ill., Dec. 5, 1946, the son of the late Ernest and Mary (née Jacobs) Ganaway.

Fredrick E. Ganaway

He was a graduate of The University of Illinois. On Aug. 31, 1968, in Decatur, Ill., Fred was united in marriage to Deborah Ann Foster.

Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the Berlin Brigade. Fred was employed by Modine Mfg. for 39 years until his retirement in 2008.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Institute of Industrial Systems Engineers, and Chairman Emeritus of Gateway Technical College Foundation.

He thoroughly enjoyed the arts, in particular the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Fred enjoyed traveling, golfing and dancing. He learned professional photography in high school; the money he earned helped pay for his education. Above all, it was time spent with his family, particularly his granddaughters, that Fred cherished most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 55 years, Debby; sons, Bryan (Irina) Ganaway, Andrew Ganaway and his former spouse, Angela Dos Santos; granddaughters, Mila and Lydia; sister, Carole (David) Baars; brothers-in-law, Paul Foster, David Foster (Dale Hoiberg); other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Fredrick E. Ganaway was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Ganaway; and nephew, Jonathan Baars.

Services

Funeral services celebrating Fred’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials to the Gateway Technical Foundation or to the First United Methodist Church have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Dr. Thomas Giever and his staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Fredrick E. Ganaway courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.