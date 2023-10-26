Obituary for Gerald C. Vigansky

September 21, 1932 – October 23, 2023

Gerald C. Vigansky, “Jerry,” 91, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, born on Sept. 21, 1932, to Paul and Agnes (Koehler) Vigansky.

Gerald C. Vigansky

He attended St. Luke’s Lutheran School and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. He enlisted in the U.S Navy and was discharged as an Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class.

He returned to Kenosha to work in the family business, Vigansky’s TV and Appliance, for almost four decades. He operated the business with his father and younger brothers Gregg and Franz, who preceded him in death. In his semi-retirement, he continued to operate his own appliance repair business.

Most important to him was his Christian faith. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in his WELS church community at St. Luke’s, Friedens, and most recently New Life (Bethany).

Jerry was an avid fisherman. Excelling in both Lake Michigan and inland lakes, he enjoyed sharing his love of the sport with friends, family, children and grandchildren. He received multiple Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association Master Angler awards.

His love of photography took him and his wife, Helen, on many trips across the U.S. He especially enjoyed photographing lighthouses. His photos have been used on various book covers as well as for the enjoyment of his friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Helen; his children, Robert (Susan), Carol, and Sally (Scott); grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Diane; niece and nephews; and his first wife and mother of his children, Edith.

Services

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at New Life Lutheran Church in Somers. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Obituary and photo of Gerald C. Vigansky courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.