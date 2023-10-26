RACINE — The man implicated in the shooting death of his brother during an altercation was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Cash’Juan Butler, 35, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of his brother, Marcus Butler Sr., 39.

However, the defense signaled the possibility of a self-defense argument.

Adrienne Moore, of the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, said during the preliminary hearing the record pointed to “self-defense or defense of others” and said what happened in the apartment was “a tragedy.”

She said Marcus Butler was reportedly involved in an altercation with his girlfriend, he had a gun, and he reportedly attacked his brother, as well.

“When (Cash’Juan Butler) attempted to leave, he was approached again (by Marcus Butler), and that is when the shooting occurred,” she said.

Court Commissioner Sally Hoelzel bound the case over for trial saying the self-defense issue was “certainly an issue you want to raise in circuit court.”

Case history: reported early morning shooting

The Racine Police Department was dispatched after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 to a residence on the 1000 block of College Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators found Marcus Butler dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the apartment was one previously shared by Marcus Butler, his girlfriend, and Cash’Juan Butler. However, Marcus Butler and his girlfriend reportedly had a rocky relationship, and he was not staying at the residence at the time of the shooting.

During the evening hours of Oct 13, Marcus Butler and the woman argued. After the argument, she told investigators, Marcus Butler came to the apartment, she let him in, and an altercation ensued that included his pulling a gun on her.

Cash’Juan Butler attempted to intervene but his brother reportedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. Marcus Butler reportedly walked down the stairs and hit Cash’Juan Butler again, but not seriously.

In the criminal complaint, Cash’Juan Butler is said to have told investigators he was shocked because his brother never hit him before.

Marcus Butler then returned to the apartment and reportedly continued the altercation with the female, which had begun to get physical.

Testimony

Investigator Kevin Kupper, of the RPD, testified for the state during the preliminary hearing that occurred before the arraignment.

He confirmed that after being punched and falling down the stairs, Cash’Juan returned to the apartment to retrieve some belongings.

In the criminal complaint, Cash’Juan Butler was quoted as saying he went back for his shoes and a jacket. In the pocket of the jacket he had a gun.

However, as he tried to leave his brother confronted him again, moving towards him quickly.

At that point, Cash’Juan Butler shot his brother.

Kupper said the defendant told investigators that he was “scared” during the incident and things happened quickly.

The female witness confirmed to investigators that Marcus Butler was armed with a gun. Investigators did find the gun during the investigation and she confirmed it was the gun Marcus Butler had in his possession.

However, Kupper also said Cash’Juan Butler told investigators he never saw his brother in possession of the gun.

When asked if Cash’Juan Butler was cooperative during the investigation, Kupper replied, “Absolutely.”

He said the defendant told them where they would find the gun used in the shooting, and investigators were able to retrieve it.

Shooting allegedly done in self defense

Cash’Juan Butler did not deny shooting his brother. When he pleaded not guilty, he was pleading specifically to the charge: not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

“There is no intent to kill Mr. Butler from Cash’Juan Butler,” Moore argued. Intent is one of the elements necessary to prove first-degree intentional homicide.

She further argued the actions taken by Cash’Juan Butler that night represented “some type of self-defense or defense of another.”

Wisconsin does not have a stand your ground law, but a person may use deadly force if they believe their life or the life of another is in imminent danger or there is a danger of great bodily harm.

However, the jury may also consider whether the individual had options other than deadly force and whether there was an opportunity to get away.

In the Cash’Juan Butler case, the state was able to show there were two doors leading out of the building. When the defendant was at the bottom of the stairs, he might have just left instead of shooting his assailant.

Legal analysis during proceedings, though, may focus more directly on the actions taken by Marcus Butler as Cash’Juan Butler attempted to leave the apartment after retrieving his shoes and jacket.

Bail reduction denied

Cash’Juan Butler is being held at the Racine County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Moore attempted to get the bail reduced to $10,000 or $20,000, which she called a substantial sum for the family of Cash’Juan Butler.

She added defendant would be able to stay at a sister’s house in Milwaukee.

Commissioner Hoelzel denied the request, suggesting the defense bring that up with the trial judge.

She said before deciding on a bail reduction request, the victim’s family members should be given an opportunity to be heard on the issue.

Judge Timothy Boyle will preside in the case. A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. Nov. 22.