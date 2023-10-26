Obituary for Noah Malik Phillips

June 30, 1999 – October 18, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Noah Malik Phillips of Racine. He was taken from us suddenly at the young age of 24.

Noah Malik Phillips

Noah was always happy, smiling, friendly, social, loving and creative. He loved to express his creativity through his music. He was also a mentor to many friends and family. He was a light to this world and he will be deeply missed as he goes home to rest with his Heavenly Father.

Noah will be sadly missed by his daughter, Malaina Phillips (Abigail Larson); mother, Nina (Belmares) Gutierrez; father, Hamin Phillips; brothers, Christian (Nikko) Gutierrez, River Gutierrez; sisters, Angelina Gutierrez and Aubriella Phillips; and many many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and beloved friends.

Noah was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Judy Phillips and Virginia Belmares, along with other close relatives.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation for Noah will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Noah Malik Phillips courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.