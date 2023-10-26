MADISON — The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Oct. 28 in honor of former Wisconsin State Rep. John Klenke, who passed away on Oct. 10, 2023, at the age of 65.

John Klenke – Credit: Ballotpedia

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #215 to be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 28.

“Representative Klenke is remembered for his conviction, generosity, and dedication to serving his community,” said Gov. Evers. “In the wake of his passing, Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time.”

Klenke’s life

Former Rep. Klenke was born and raised in Green Bay.

He was a graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance. He earned his and Master of Science in Taxation from UW-Milwaukee.

He worked at Schneider National for over two decades. It was there that he served as the treasurer, vice president of corporate strategy, division president, and director of corporate tax.

Serving Wisconsin

In 2010, Klenke was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent the 88th Assembly District.

While serving as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, he was on the Joint Committee on Finance and as vice-chairperson of the Energy and Utilities Committee.

He was re-elected in 2012 and did not seek re-election in 2014.

Services

Services for former Rep. Klenke will be held on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2023, with his burial subsequently occur on Oct. 28, 2023.

His obituary is available online.