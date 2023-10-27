RACINE COUNTY — Trick-or-Treat in Racine County without any hassle or stress. Know the times, dates and locations throughout Racine County that offer trick-or-treating in 2023.

The Racine County Eye’s 2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween and collect a lot of sweet treats this fall.

Trick-or-Treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

Location Date Time City of Burlington Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. City of Racine Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Town of Burlington Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Town of Dover Oct. 31 6 to 8 p.m. Town of Norway

(Including Wind Lake area) Oct. 28 5 to 8 p.m. Town of Waterford Oct. 31 5 to 7:30 p.m. Village of Caledonia Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Village of Elmwood Park Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of Mount Pleasant Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of North Bay Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of Rochester Oct. 29 1 to 4 p.m. Village of Sturtevant Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m. Village of Union Grove Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Village of Waterford Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Village of Wind Point Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Village of Yorkville Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 p.m 2023 Racine County Eye’s Trick or Treat schedule

Other Trick-or-Treat events