RACINE COUNTY — Trick-or-Treat in Racine County without any hassle or stress. Know the times, dates and locations throughout Racine County that offer trick-or-treating in 2023.

The Racine County Eye’s 2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween and collect a lot of sweet treats this fall.

Trick-or-Treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

LocationDateTime
City of BurlingtonOct. 316 to 8 p.m.
City of RacineOct. 315 to 7 p.m.
Town of BurlingtonOct. 316 to 8 p.m.
Town of DoverOct. 316 to 8 p.m.
Town of Norway
(Including Wind Lake area)		Oct. 285 to 8 p.m.
Town of WaterfordOct. 315 to 7:30 p.m.
Village of CaledoniaOct. 315:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Village of Elmwood ParkOct. 315 to 7 p.m.
Village of Mount PleasantOct. 315 to 7 p.m.
Village of North BayOct. 315 to 7 p.m.
Village of RochesterOct. 291 to 4 p.m.
Village of SturtevantOct. 315 to 7 p.m.
Village of Union GroveOct. 315:30 to 7:30 p.m
Village of WaterfordOct. 315:30 to 7:30 p.m
Village of Wind PointOct. 294 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Village of YorkvilleOct. 315:30 to 7:30 p.m
2023 Racine County Eye’s Trick or Treat schedule

Other Trick-or-Treat events

Event LocationDateTime
Great Pumpkin FestUnion GroveOct. 2110 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spooky CityBurlingtonOct. 28Starts at 9 a.m.
Candy CrawlDowntown RacineOct. 21, 28Noon to 2 p.m.
2023 Trick or Treat events

Celebrations

