RACINE COUNTY — Trick-or-Treat in Racine County without any hassle or stress. Know the times, dates and locations throughout Racine County that offer trick-or-treating in 2023.
The Racine County Eye’s 2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween and collect a lot of sweet treats this fall.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.
2023 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule
|Location
|Date
|Time
|City of Burlington
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|City of Racine
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Town of Burlington
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Town of Dover
|Oct. 31
|6 to 8 p.m.
|Town of Norway
(Including Wind Lake area)
|Oct. 28
|5 to 8 p.m.
|Town of Waterford
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7:30 p.m.
|Village of Caledonia
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|Village of Elmwood Park
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Mount Pleasant
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Village of North Bay
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Rochester
|Oct. 29
|1 to 4 p.m.
|Village of Sturtevant
|Oct. 31
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Village of Union Grove
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m
|Village of Waterford
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m
|Village of Wind Point
|Oct. 29
|4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Village of Yorkville
|Oct. 31
|5:30 to 7:30 p.m
Other Trick-or-Treat events
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Great Pumpkin Fest
|Union Grove
|Oct. 21
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Spooky City
|Burlington
|Oct. 28
|Starts at 9 a.m.
|Candy Crawl
|Downtown Racine
|Oct. 21, 28
|Noon to 2 p.m.
Celebrations
