The Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) have officially served Wisconsin communities for 25 years, helping those with disabilities and adults moving into their golden years to thrive by connecting them to programs, resources and information in the state.

A broad range of programs and services are available for Wisconsin’s most vulnerable populations. Services provided by the ADRC can include providing disabled individuals with adaptive equipment. Someone with dementia could be connected with services to help ease the challenges that the disease presents. Meal deliveries can be arranged through ADRC to assist those in need, and more. Throughout the past 25 years, these are ways the agency has assisted Wisconsinites.

The Racine location resides at 14200 Washington Ave., and the Kenosha location is at 8600 Sheridan Road in Suite 500.

The impact on Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) piloted ADRC locations in 1998 in nine counties.

As of 2023, citizens in all 72 Wisconsin counties and 11 federally-recognized Tribal Nations in the state have the choice to be connected to an ADRC or a specialist to receive services. According to DHS, there are 49 ADRC offices and nine Tribal Aging and Disability Resource Specialist (ADRS) programs.

“ADRCs play a vital role in helping our friends, neighbors, and loved ones remain connected and engaged in their communities,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “Wisconsin’s person-centered, full-service approach to long-term care education and assistance has become a national standard. We look forward to continuing this important work and ensuring we will be able to provide the high-quality, supportive community-based services people want and need for years to come.”

Every year, ADRC and Tribal ADRS programs log hundreds of thousands of contacts with customers around the state.

In 2022, they served over 141,000 unique customers and made over 535,000 direct contacts. In the same year, clients of elder benefit specialists and disability benefit specialists accessed over $224 million worth of services, helping stabilize household budgets and lessen reliance on local crisis and emergency services.

Resources available for Wisconsinites

Families, friends, caregivers and others who work with or care about older people or people with disabilities can benefit from ADRC services.

The ADRC offices help people conserve their personal resources, maintain self-sufficiency, and delay or prevent the need for potentially expensive long-term care by enabling people to find resources in their communities and make informed decisions about long-term care.

DHS has dedicated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to improve and modernize ADRCs throughout the state. Per the state, ARPA aims to improve access to ADRC resources, increase awareness of ADRCs throughout Wisconsin. Goals include diversifying and modernizing ADRC services with a focus on equity, and supporting the increasing demand for ADRC services.

Additionally, select ADRCs are taking part in an independent living supports pilot program, which will offer short-term, flexible and limited services and supports for people at risk of entering Medicaid long-term care. Kenosha County is one such ADRC that has been selected to participate in this pilot program.

According to DHS, the pilot program will help improve people’s ability to stay in their own homes, potentially easing the burden on Wisconsin’s long-term care system. This is vital as Wisconsin’s older adult population continues to grow.

To learn more about ADRCs or find your local ADRC or Tribal ADRS visit the DHS website.