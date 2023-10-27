RACINE — Layne Peters, a potter, and James L. Neibaur, a film historian and scholar, have been named the artists of the month at the Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

During the month of November, the gallery will focus on the work of these artists.

More about the artist: Peters

According to the local gallery, the work that Peters produces focuses on form, surface and texture as an integral part of his thinking process allowing the clay to have its own voice.

Uniquely, the artist uses a process called wood-firing to create his masterpieces.

The goal of the artist is to convey pieces that offer a unique experience for the viewer.

He is influenced greatly by his father, Lyle Peters, who was a founding member of the Artists Gallery.

Additionally, Peters art has been featured in Ceramics Monthly and Pottery Making Illustrated.

View and learn more his work on his website.

More about the artist: Neibaur

Neibauer has always been an artist as he has been painting and drawing since childhood. In addition, his creativity has led him to explore writing too.

Neibauer has published over 35 books.

According to the gallery, he has illustrated catalogs and advertisements, but this is the first time his caricature drawings will be on display.

His show, “Classic Movies, Creepy Things, and Assorted Oddities,” will be on display at the gallery. There will be originals and copies of hand-drawn greeting cards available.

Visit the Artists Gallery

Both artists will be available at the gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. on the night of First Friday, which is Nov. 3.

Art lovers can view their work throughout the month of November in the Artists Gallery.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 262-635-9332 for more information.