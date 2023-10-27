Obituary for Barbara B. Sederberg

December 15, 1981 – October 18, 2023

Barbara B. Sederberg, 41, affectionately known as “Barb” and “Bibi,” passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of family, on Oct. 18, 2023.

Barbara B. Sederberg

Barbara was born in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 15, 1981, to Emiliano and Barbara (née Diaz) Leon. She was a graduate of San Diego High School. On Feb. 24, 2001, in San Diego, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Ricky Carl Sederberg.

Among many of her interests, Barbara enjoyed gardening, caring for her amazing fish tanks, and spoiling her canine companions, Axel & Xaos. Above all, Barbara’s world revolved around her family, especially her son, Ricky.

Surviving are her loving husband of 22 years, Ricky Carl Sederberg; their beloved son, Ricky Emiliano Sederberg; mother, Barbara Guajardo; brother, Daniel (Mary) Leon; sister, Maria Baez; mother-in-law, Bonnie (Bob) Marcoe; father-in-law, Ricky (Cathy) Sederberg; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Chris) Lubrano; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Emiliano Leon; and grandparents-in-law, Fran and Hillard Litton.

Services

Services celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation at noon, on Oct. 29 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Manuel Lozano officiating.

In memory of Barb, memorials may be made to her family.

Obituary and photo of Barbara B. Sederberg courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.