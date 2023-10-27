Dr. Eric Gallien

Dr. Eric Gallien, former Racine Unified School District and now former Charleston County School District superintendent will receive about $350,000 after a settlement agreement, following the board’s controversial decision to put him on paid administrative leave.

According to Count on News 2, a local news station to South Carolina, Gallien filed a lawsuit and an injunction in early October.

The lawsuit

“The lawsuit alleges that the board of trustees hindered his ability to do his job, that the district has breached his contract along with board policy, and even violated the Freedom of Information Act for allegedly holding an illegal meeting which ultimately led to him being placed on leave,” states the local news stations reporting. GALLIENDownload

The Injunction

It further reads in the injunction, that the Charleston County School District and “anyone on its behalf” is prohibited from interfering with or violating his employment contract and to “preserve the status quo and thus avoid possible irreparable injury to a party pending litigation,” as noted in the document. GALLIEN-INJUNCTIONDownload

Investigative report released

Following the outcome of the settlement agreement, the Charleston County School District released the investigative report on the former superintendent. Attorneys determined that Dr. Gallien did not create a hostile environment as described by the complainant, nor did he retaliate against the employee, according to the report. CCSD-Investigative-Report-10.26.23Download

Gallien settles lawsuit

On Oct. 27, The Post and Courier reported that a special meeting was held and the board voted 8-0.

Gallien’s settlement determines that he will be paid one-year’s salary totaling $275,000.

In addition, the district will also pay him an additional $50,000 and reimburse him for any unreimbursed expenses he had through Sept. 25.

It is also noted that the district will also reimburse Gallien $34,000 for attorney fees, per The Post and Courier.

According to the newspaper, the amount he will receive roughly equals $4,000 per work day, since the start of his employment on July 1.

Both news organizations were unable to get a comment from Gallien’s attorney or him.