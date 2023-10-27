Obituary for Janet Lillian Mae Rach

September 26, 1936 – October 24, 2023

Janet Lillian Mae Rach, 87, passed away at The Villa at Lincoln Park in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Janet was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 26, 1936, to Harold Julius and Olga Laura (née Kielsmeier) Bahr. On June 13, 1959, she was united in marriage with Sherwin Rach, who preceded her in death on June 10, 1999.

Janet worked many different jobs, but her most cherished was that of being a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Janet and Sherwin enjoyed their time together, especially traveling and sightseeing on their way to visit distant friends and family. Janet volunteered at the Racine Literacy Council. She made it a regular practice to attend her women’s Bible study group, and Janet loved the Lord.

Surviving are her children, Tammy Rach, Rodney (Leslie) Rach, Wendy (William) Hinz, Darcey (Alexander) Greco, Laurie Rach, and Gregory Rach; grandchildren, Bradley, Brianna, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Alexander, Joseph, Robert, Brandon, and Gregory Jr.; great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Carolyn) Bahr; sister, Joann Rosenberger; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Sherwin; parents, Harold and Olga Bahr; Sherwin’s parents, Julius and Martha Rach; daughter-in-law, Tammie Rach; brothers-in-law, Elton, Howard, and Sheldon Rach, Terry Rosenberger; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Marge Rach.

Services

Services celebrating Janet’s life will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation at noon, on Oct. 30 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Elder Paul Yaekel officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

