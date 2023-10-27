Obituary for Kenneth H. Beauchamp

October 28, 1945 – October 21, 2023

Kenneth H. Beauchamp, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Kenneth was born in Racine on Oct. 28, 1945, the son of the late Henry and Florence (née Bushell) Beauchamp.

Kenneth H. Beauchamp

Ken graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963.” Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. On June 17, 1972, Ken was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vicky Franzen. They raised two sons, Jeffrey and Kevin, and shared 51 beautiful years together.

Ken was employed with Otter Sales and Service for 36 years until his retirement in 2007. In his younger years, Ken played the French horn and marched with the Racine Kilties from 1961-1965, and was a member of their first national championship corps. He later served as the director of the Kiltie Kadets from 1970-1972 and was always committed to working with children.

Ken was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was present at almost every funeral Mass to sing in their choir. Ken was active in his son’s and grandchildren’s lives, coaching them in bowling and baseball. He never missed a concert, football, softball or basketball game, soccer match or bowling tournament.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Ken loved sharing his enjoyment of travel with his family, especially to Disney World having the privilege of sharing many family vacations at the parks. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed his time with friends golfing in the Duffers Golf League at Ives Grove, walking at the YMCA and bowling in various leagues for over 50 years.

Ken was an original member of the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League that originated at Paradise North and now bowls at Castle Lanes and a proud poll worker for the Village of Caledonia. Ken was a storyteller, a gregarious, kind man who befriended everyone he met. Above all, he will be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family and friends.

Kenneth H. Beauchamp will be dearly missed by his wife, Vicky; sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Beauchamp, Kevin Beauchamp (Brenda McClure); grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn (Andrew), Megan, Kylie, Logan and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lincoln; brother, David (Lany) Beauchamp; sister-in-law, Yoko Beauchamp; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dick and Bonnie Anderson, Rick and Nancy Franzen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bob, Bill (Betty) and Donna; and his grandson, Parker.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth H. Beauchamp will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The family extends a special thank you to Caledonia Police, Rescue and EMT. Ascension All Saints Medical Center – ICU care team, especially, Dr. Joseph Hine, Shawn, Maddie, Sarah, Denise and Mark for their excellent care.

Obituary and photo of Kenneth H. Beauchamp courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.