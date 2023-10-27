Obituary for Marianne Dierl

March 11, 1938 – October 6, 2023

Marianne Dierl, 85, passed away peacefully at Grand Brook Memory Care early on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Marianne was born in Munich, Germany, to the late Xaver and Anna (née Mehltretter) Hanseder. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Martin Dierl, in Germany in 1958. They immigrated to the United States in 1960. Marianne loved and missed her homeland, but settled into life in the United States where she worked as a beautician and hairdresser at various local salons.

Marianne was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine, where she attended daily Mass and was active with the prayer warriors for many years. She was also a member of MGV Harmonia in Kenosha and enjoyed playing in the dirt of her gardens.

She is survived by her sons, Martin B. (Tina) Dierl and Thomas P. (Elizabeth) Dierl; grandchildren, Nicholas, Martin “Travis,” Aleksander, Thomas and Holland Dierl.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Martin; and by Martin’s parents, Martin and Berta (née Nefzger) Dierl.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with visitation at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 30 at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Marianne Dierl courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.