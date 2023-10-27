RACINE — The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice will host a Cease Fire Now – Gaza rally on Oct. 28 in Racine protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Cease Fire Now – Gaza Rally is a gathering to protest the United States’ involvement in the genocide of Palestinians, according to the organization.

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, on the corner of State and Marquette streets.

This is the second rally that The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice has held in Racine in regards to this subject. The first was held on Oct. 20.

No aid without cease fire

The organization states that as of Oct. 23, more than 5,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza. Additionally, only 4% of the provided food aid is arriving in Gaza.

That number continues to climb each day, per reports from The Associated Press. According to the source, The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza tracks the total number of deaths, with a detailed list, including names and ID numbers.

“The numbers may not be perfectly accurate on a minute-to-minute basis,” said Michael Ryan, of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program. “But they largely reflect the level of death and injury.”

“We are calling on the US government to implement an immediate ceasefire and send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” states the local group.

Not only are demonstrators gathering in Racine, but also around the United States. The pain of the war is being felt by those in Milwaukee too, according to an article released by TMJ4.

On Monday, hundreds of protestors rallied by marching from the Wiscosnsin State Capitol to UW-Madison campus and back. Those marching held signs reading “Stop the U.S.-Israel Attack on Gaza” and “Palestine will be free” as a way to show their stance.

Released statement on Israel-Hamas war

The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice released the following statement on their website:

We were all horrified by the attacks on Israeli civilians by the military wing of Hamas. All lives are precious and the perpetrators of this crime should be brought to restorative justice. Collective punishment brought about by the Israeli government on all Palestinians in Gaza of which more than 1 million are children is not only horrific it is against international law. We are absolutely horrified by the indiscriminate bombing of civilians as we speak, of our Palestinian sisters and brothers in Gaza. That includes the bombing of a hospital* today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, and hate crimes starting in the US. To make it even worse, the US is becoming a participant in the genocide–via Biden. We ask you to drop what you are doing and join us for this Stand. Humanitarian aid, water, food, none of this cannot get into Gaza without a Cease fire. The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice

Coverage on Israel-Hamas war

Racine County Eye’s partner TMJ4 released helpful information on following the accuracy and reporting of the Israel-Hamas war.

Read Advice from experts when it comes to sorting fact from fiction in the Israel-Hamas War to learn more.

Live updates about this war is available on The Associated Press. Additional resources and coverage is available on Scripps News.