The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

October 28 – Nov. 4

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month

Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30 | All Day | Wherever You Are

NaNoWriMo is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel (or other writing-based project) in just one month. For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! To track your progress with the Racine Public Library’s other writers, ask for Carrie at the youth services desk.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Oct. 30 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 4 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 31 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 11 a.m. – Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Learn to Type

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 2 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week at the Racine Public Library. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Thursday, Nov. 2 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Smart Start to Life: A Family Program

Saturday, Nov. 4 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids 3-6 Years

Parents and kids, join us for fun, engaging and hands-on learning activities to develop important skills for life success, including building healthy relationships with others and managing emotions. Participants will receive a reward upon completion of all the learning stations. Snacks will be provided along with a calming kit and helpful resources to take home. This event is brought to you by the Kindergarten Readiness 4K Book Project Committee and the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Saturday, Nov. 4 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 6 – 8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor, October 18 session in the Martin Room, rest of them in the Lee Room | Teens & Adults 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 30 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Nov. 2 | 10 – 11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Nov. 2 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!