The holidays are quickly approaching, and the traditional push and pull between family and all the festivities of the season can lead to some interesting interactions.

Professional Chef Julia (Samantha Sustachek) winces as she watches Allison (Raquel Wright) ruin the mashed potatoes. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

And with the debut of “Seasonal Allergies” at the Racine Theatre Guild on Friday, Oct. 27, the community is invited to join in the fun.

In “Seasonal Allergies,” which runs through Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Pete Dumbowski (played by Dominick Knox) unexpectedly turns up on his sister, Julia Shelby’s (played by Samantha Sustachek) doorstep, heartbroken and hungry, promising that he will be around for just a short time.

‘Seasonal Allergies’ synopsis

Having arrived at the cusp of the holiday trifecta – Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve – Pete’s dirty laundry and dismal mood soon overstay his welcome as days turn into weeks. Between the rest of the big, crazy family and a seemingly normal new neighbor, “Seasonal Allergies” is a play packed with personalities that will warm the heart, clear the sinuses and tickle the funny bone.

Joining Knox and Sustachek in the cast of “Seasonal Allergies” are Kevin Sustachek, who plays Julia’s husband, Thomas; Lucy Worrell as their daughter, Charlie Shelby; Raquel Wright as Alison Cusimano; Scott Kovacik as J.D. Cusimano; and Lynn Bryant as Emily Cantwell, the new neighbor.

“I’m so excited for audiences to experience this play,” Director Adrianna Jones said. “This is my first time directing a show at the Racine Theatre Guild, and I’ve had a blast working with the cast and crew to pull this show together. It’s sure to be a fun show for the whole family to watch, so folks should definitely come out and see it.”

Jones said fans in attendance during the performances will find many relatable moments to real life.

“There will be plenty of food, that’s for sure,” she said. “As we all know, we can’t have the holidays without an exquisite meal. You can also expect to see some typical holiday activities mixed in with the very real aspects of dealing with heartbreak, new relationships and all the family drama that the holiday season inevitably brings.”

J.D. (Scott Kovacik) and Allison (Raquel Wright) try to comfort a distraught Pete (Dominick Knox). – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

And while the holidays certainly bring some stress, Jones wants the public to know that “Seasonal Allergies” also will have its fair share of laughs in between.

It all goes back to being relatable to real life, she said.

“Audiences will definitely get a kick out of this show’s lighthearted humor,” Jones said. “I think what makes this a ‘laugh out loud’ play is the fact that so many of the things the characters go through are things we all have experienced around the holidays, but this play takes it to a whole other level, as only live theatre can.

“I guess if I had to sum up this show in one statement, I would call it a ‘perfect storm of wit, holiday cheer and heart … with lots of dirty laundry.’”

Performances and tickets

Performances of “Seasonal Allergies,” written by Katherine DiSavino and Kevin Mead, are set for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There also will be a 2 p.m. show on Saturdays Nov. 4 and 11.

Tickets for “Seasonal Allergies” are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and under). Value-night performances will be held on Thursdays, Nov. 2 and 9, at 7 p.m., with tickets available at a discounted rate.

Further ticket savings are offered for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218, at www.racinetheatre.org or by stopping at the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

Throughout the run of “Seasonal Allergies,” the Guild is partnering with NAMI Racine County, which will be on hand to share information about programs and services. In addition, American Sign Language interpretation by students from the UW-Milwaukee ASL Program will be provided during the Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. performance.

The efforts of many will come together during the run for a performance sure to be enjoyed by the masses, Jones said.

“So many people have been involved in this production, and it couldn’t have worked without each and every one of them,” she said. “From the set, to the props, to the costumes to all the other aspects of tech, everyone on our team has been dedicated from the start to creating a great piece of theatre.

“In addition, folks can expect to see some stellar performances. This cast of actors is phenomenal. They really hit all the marks when it comes to the funny moments and also the moments that strum the heartstrings. I am grateful to have been able to work with such a talented group of individuals. I really hope audiences come out and celebrate all of their hard work.”