MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Tragedy struck early Saturday morning when a 40-year-old man from Twin Lakes lost his life in a car crash.

Local law enforcement and fire department units responded to the single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Sunset Boulevard, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Crash victim found unresponsive

Witnesses at the scene reported the vehicle had been traveling in the southbound lanes when it left the roadway, initially striking a light pole and subsequently a tree. The sole occupant of the car was found unresponsive and not breathing.

“Lifesaving procedures were conducted by Racine Fire Department. After lifesaving procedures were conducted and were unsuccessful, it was determined that the individual was deceased,” according to Sgt. Drew Wroblewski in the press release.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department. The roadway was temporarily closed during the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of the family. The incident remains under active investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sergeant Wroblewski urged anyone with information on this crash to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option #4, or through Crime Stoppers: by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.