RACINE — A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train on Oct. 29 in Racine.

Deputy Chief of Police for the Racine Police Department Jessie Metoyer confirmed the incident occurred in the area of Washington Avenue and 13th Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Train crash results in trip to Flight for Life

A Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian in Racine on Sunday. — Credit: Oscar Salas Credit: Oscar Salas

The Racine County Eye has received preliminary reports that indicate a person was walking near the train with headphones on, and then was struck.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox states the individual was transported to a local hospital and then was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

All intersections from 13th Street North to Albert Street are blocked off, except for 9th Street and 6th Street, per RPD.

Under investigation

“We are assisting Union Pacific with their investigation,” Wilcox said.

Identification of the individual struck by the train has not been released at this time.

Ongoing story

The Racine County Eye is working to confirm the preliminary reports.

This is an ongoing story. As more information becomes available, the story will be updated and changed.