Obituary for Keith E. Sorenson

February 5, 1936 – October 25, 2023

Keith E. Sorenson, 87, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Born in Racine on Feb. 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Marguerite M. (née Fischer) Sorenson.

Keith was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving in Korea as an intelligence specialist. On Dec. 7, 1963, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Gale Sorenson.

Keith was a proud employee of S.C. Johnson Wax for over 38 years, retiring in June 1998. He was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities, specifically as head usher, communion assistant and singing in the choir. He volunteered for many years for the Toys for Tots program including serving on the board.

In his younger years, Keith loved riding and racing motorcycles, camping, men’s & couple’s bowling leagues and travel. He enjoyed spending time outdoors (mowing, raking, pruning or nothing), being up at the cottage, fishing, time spent with family, lunches with the cousins, playing cards with friends, and sampling all the tasty treats – especially marshmallow fluff cookies.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Gale; children, William (Terri) Sorenson and Lori (Mark) Mylin; granddaughters, Kasey (Ben) Peterson and Jenna (Carson Beaty) Mylin; the newest addition, great-granddaughter, Charlotte Peterson; sister, Judith Bruesewitz; and goddaughter, Karen (Bill) Strube.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Marg; mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Harvey; brothers-in-law, Ronald Holtz and Donald Sorenson; sister-in-law, Barbara Sorenson; and nephew, James Holtz, along with other family and friends.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Keith’s memory to Toys For Tots.

Obituary and photo of Keith E. Sorenson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.