Obituary for Maria Nicolaza Cuellar

May 17, 1956 – October 24, 2023

Maria Nicolaza Cuellar, 67, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, under the loving care of True Life Homes assisted living in Racine.

She was born in Kenosha on May 17, 1956, the daughter of the late Sabas Sanchez Cuellar and Maria (née Hernandez) Cuellar.

Maria was a graduate of Case High School.

Ms. Cuellar was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed babysitting, coloring, and dancing. She also loved McDonald’s hamburgers – no pickles, and boiled eggs.

Surviving are her siblings, Sabas “Sam” Cruz (Mary) Cruellar, Theresa Olga Cuellar-Villadares; nephew, Christopher Cruz (Tiffanie) Cuellar; niece, Samantha Maria Cuellar; nephews, Rigo Iren Valladares, Esai Isaac Valladares; niece, Avril Camile Valladares; great-nephew, Gavin Sabas Cuellar; and great-niece, Amber Cuellar, all of Racine; great-niece, Kyleigh Ann Cuellar (California), and Joanna Maria Cuellar.

Services

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at West Lawn Memorial Park.

