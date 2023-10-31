RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Children, families, pets and other community members across Racine and Kenosha Counties have given it their all this Halloween.
From homemade costumes to classics, the creativity and fun of dressing up has taken off throughout the two counties.
Racine County Eye readers have submitted the following photos.
Creative Halloween costumes
Cute kids
Spooktacular siblings
Family fun
Nature themed
Couple costumes
Adorable children
Memorable moments
