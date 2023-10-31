RACINE — MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks continues his mission to give back in Racine. This time, a partnership with the Racine Police Department provided an unforgettable Halloween to four local families.

A special treat

There were no tricks, just a treats in store for these four families.

MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks – Credit: Anthony Lane Cop House / Racine Police Department

The treat came in the form of a Halloween goodie bags being distributed by the Community Oriented Policing Unit (COP) through the Racine Police Department in partnership with the Marjon Beauchamp Foundation.

Along with goodies, positivity was hand delivered to three families at their homes in Racine and to one family with a child admitted at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Officer Travis Brady and Cadet Diaz of the Racine Police served as the messengers and gift givers as the Bucks were playing on Monday night.

Although, it’s important to note that it was MarJon and his mom who hand-packed the blessing bags that were given out.

On Halloween day, Ofc. Brady and Det. Tonya Scarvers visited the hospital to give extra love to one of Racine’s youth who has an ongoing chronic health condition.

Racine Police visit Racine families

The gift bags included school supplies, candy, an autographed photo and pumpkin, along with a powerful message.

The items included in a blessing bag. – Credit: Anthony Lane Cop House / Racine Police Department

“Be great” is MarJon’s ongoing message.

“Be great is an encouragement to everybody,” said Ofc. Brady. “He (MarJon) just wants to encourage families who may be going through a tough time to remember that greatness is on the other side.”

MarJon is about more than helping those going through a tough time too. It’s about reaching those reaching for greatness.

“Not everyone has to be a professional basketball player. For some kids, greatness may mean a month without being in a hospital or a month of continual good attendance at school,” Brady continued. “He (Marjon) has a passion for Racine and just wants kids to realize that tomorrow can be greater than today.”

Continued giving through partnership

Offering a memorable moment is nothing new for the basketball player and the officers.

Throughout 2023, the Marjon Beauchamp Foundation along with the COP Unit through the Racine Police Department have worked to connect with families beyond the game of basketball.

First, the two parties offered a bonding experience with Roosevelt students during giveback event, and then later through a larger-than-life surprise which included a full day of shopping, dining, basketball and hanging out with the professional basketball player.

Now, just prior to Halloween, the foundation and the department were at it again, offering an experience that Racine’s families will never forget.

Four families receive blessing bags

The following four individuals and their families were put in the spotlight. These are their stories: