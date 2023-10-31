RACINE — MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks continues his mission to give back in Racine. This time, a partnership with the Racine Police Department provided an unforgettable Halloween to four local families.
A special treat
There were no tricks, just a treats in store for these four families.
The treat came in the form of a Halloween goodie bags being distributed by the Community Oriented Policing Unit (COP) through the Racine Police Department in partnership with the Marjon Beauchamp Foundation.
Along with goodies, positivity was hand delivered to three families at their homes in Racine and to one family with a child admitted at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
Officer Travis Brady and Cadet Diaz of the Racine Police served as the messengers and gift givers as the Bucks were playing on Monday night.
Although, it’s important to note that it was MarJon and his mom who hand-packed the blessing bags that were given out.
On Halloween day, Ofc. Brady and Det. Tonya Scarvers visited the hospital to give extra love to one of Racine’s youth who has an ongoing chronic health condition.
Racine Police visit Racine families
The gift bags included school supplies, candy, an autographed photo and pumpkin, along with a powerful message.
“Be great” is MarJon’s ongoing message.
“Be great is an encouragement to everybody,” said Ofc. Brady. “He (MarJon) just wants to encourage families who may be going through a tough time to remember that greatness is on the other side.”
MarJon is about more than helping those going through a tough time too. It’s about reaching those reaching for greatness.
“Not everyone has to be a professional basketball player. For some kids, greatness may mean a month without being in a hospital or a month of continual good attendance at school,” Brady continued. “He (Marjon) has a passion for Racine and just wants kids to realize that tomorrow can be greater than today.”
Continued giving through partnership
Offering a memorable moment is nothing new for the basketball player and the officers.
Throughout 2023, the Marjon Beauchamp Foundation along with the COP Unit through the Racine Police Department have worked to connect with families beyond the game of basketball.
First, the two parties offered a bonding experience with Roosevelt students during giveback event, and then later through a larger-than-life surprise which included a full day of shopping, dining, basketball and hanging out with the professional basketball player.
Now, just prior to Halloween, the foundation and the department were at it again, offering an experience that Racine’s families will never forget.
Four families receive blessing bags
The following four individuals and their families were put in the spotlight. These are their stories:
1. Levar Carter
Levar Carter, a former recipient of MarJon’s kindness, was blessed with a bag this Halloween.
Carter’s mom, Lasheky “Sheky” Hill, has been missing since March 2023.
Since April 2023, Carter has had a connection with the basketball star and is reminded through their bond to continue pushing through adversity.
“He (Levar) looks up to MarJon and he (Levar) is so grateful for the positivity, in such a tough time in his life,” explained Ofc. Brady.
2. The Marshall Family
The Marshall Family is no stranger to hardship either.
Bruce Marshall, a football player with the Racine Raiders, has two children who have undergone open heart surgeries.
His sons, Bruce, at 6 years old, and Braelon, at around 1 and a half years old, both had these procedures. Complications arose during one of their procedures too, making the past year even more challenging.
To help with the healing process and because of their father’s connection to athletics, MarJon felt called to connect with their family.
In addition, the blessing bag provided positivity to Bruce’s daughter and his wife too.
“We always try to team up with people who have an appreciation for what we’re doing,” Brady said. “They were so excited.”
3. Keanna Banks
Not only did the organizers want to bless those who are experiencing troubles, but also those who are doing something great.
“I was looking for a couple of families who could use some encouragement, but I would also like to have one person who embodies being great every single day,” said the Racine Police officer.
That person was Keanna Banks, a student athlete who plays basketball at Case High School.
Brady explained that she embodies positivity on and off the court. Those who know Banks know in all that she does, she strives to be great. She does this in relationships, sports, school and beyond.
“It’s just as important, if not more important, to let our youth know who are doing well to continue to do well, we haven’t forgotten about them,” shared Ofc. Brady.
Banks was the last of the people to receive a bag at home.
4. Noah Solomon
The last child and family to feel the love of the Halloween handouts was Noah Solomon.
He is a 14 year old who is in the hospital.
Solomon’s dad shared with Ofc. Brady that Noah had major heart surgery at one and a half, where his heart stopped beating for almost a complete hour and CPR was performed the entire time. They ended up bringing him back, but since then, Noah’s life has been full of health hardships with his heart and lungs.
“He’s had well over 100 surgeries including that he had a surgery this morning before we got there, that we didn’t even know about,” explained Ofc. Brady.
Brady said that while visiting the hospital today, he was also receiving various treatments.
Noah and his family are huge Milwaukee Bucks fans as well. Noah also loves police officers, so the surprise from the department was well received.
“When we walked in, he started screaming. It brought us to tears and just the joy and the innocence in his heart even, though he’s going through such a rough time of life right now, was such an amazing eye opener for myself and so encouraging to me,” said Brady.
In addition to the blessing bag from Beauchamp, since Noah is contained in the hospital, the police brought him a police themed Lego set and a Nerf gun set.
The police department was also able to handout candy to the hospital staff too, to continue keeping the positivity flowing.
“I received more than I gave,” explained Ofc. Brady. “It was just, it was a special moment.”
Racine Police & Fire
