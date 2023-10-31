Obituary for Clarice I. Wescott

June 5, 1934 – October 11, 2023

Clarice I. Wescott, 89, of Grayslake, Ill., passed away at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Mrs. Wescott was born in Pittsville, Wis., on June 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (née Holt) Hurd.

Clarice I. Wescott

Clarice lived the majority of her life in Illinois. After graduating from high school, she obtained her beautician license from the State of Wisconsin. On Oct. 4, 1954, in Elizabeth City, N.C., she was united in marriage to Linwood R. Wescott. Unfortunately, he preceded her in death on January 17, 1974. Clarice had been employed by Bank of America for over 20 years until her retirement.

Clarice enjoyed traveling the United States with both family and her friends. She was a diehard Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs fan. She was fortunate to witness the Cubs win the World Series, even though at that time she was not really aware.

When she wasn’t working, traveling or watching a ball game, she enjoyed gardening and baking. She especially enjoyed baking for Christmas. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her grandson’s various sporting events and her special holiday traditions with her granddaughters.

Surviving are her three children, Gerald L. (Patti) Wescott, Steven A. (Elizabeth) Wescott, all of Lindenhurst, Ill., Kelly (Mark) Scanlon, of Grayslake, Ill.; grandchildren, Robert (Kim) Wescott Sr., Christine (Steven) Malek, Steffanie (Kris) Thomas, Melissa (Sean) Ferguson, and Renae (Joshua) Wittenkeller; great-grandchildren, Robert Wescott Jr., Makenzie Wescott, Easton Wescott, Aiden Malek, Paisley Malek, Rylee Malek, Rowan Thomas, Maeve Ferguson, and Lincoln Wittenkeller; brother, Ronald (Linda) Hurd, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Clarice I. Wescott was preceded in death by her son, Carey Wescott; great-grandson, Nolan Michael Thomas; sisters, Marlene LaStarge and Genieve Falk; and brothers, Calford, Richard, and Harvey Hurd.

Services

There will be a memorial service celebrating Clarice’s life held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, Ill.

For those who wish, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary and photo of Clarice I. Wescott courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.