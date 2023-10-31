RACINE — Two defense attorneys took to the stand Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court to explain their strategy during the 2022 trial of a woman convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

Linda LaRoche, 67, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the death of Peggy Johnson, 23, who was her housekeeper, both of McHenry, Ill.

Linda LaRoche look on at her motion hearing for a new trial Thursday Oct. 26, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

LaRoche is attempting to get a new trial, claiming she received ineffective assistance of counsel during the 2022 trial.

Jillian Scheidegger and Carl Johnson, of Cafferty and Scheidegger, represented LaRoche at trial.

Scheidegger and Johnson both said from the witness stand their defense strategy was to exploit the weaknesses of the state’s case.

“At best, the state had a circumstantial case,” Scheidegger said. “There was no direct evidence linking Linda LaRoche to the homicide of Peggy Lynn Johnson.”

LaRoche is arguing on appeal there was evidence someone else killed Johnson, and the outcome of the trial might have been different if that evidence was presented to the jury.

The hearing held Thursday was the first of two that have been scheduled. In February, the judge will have an opportunity to hear from expert witnesses before making his decision on whether LaRoche should have a new trial.

Life at LaRoche’s house

LaRoche took Johnson in to help with housework and act as a mother’s helper. LaRoche had five sons still living at home after her oldest daughter moved out for college.

LaRoche apparently felt sorry for the young woman because she had a hard life and lost her mother at a young age – a story similar to LaRoche’s own.

Linda LaRoche’s brother, Timothy S. Meyer, attends her motion hearing for a new trial Thursday Oct. 26, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

However, Johnson was cognitively slow and LaRoche frequently lost patience with her. Three of LaRoche’s sons testified that LaRoche could be both physically and mentally abusive toward the young woman.

The situation at LaRoche’s house had been deteriorating for some time. One day, LaRoche put Johnson in the car and drove away. She was alone when she returned.

LaRoche later said she dropped Johnson off somewhere but the details of where that might have been changed multiple times. Her ex-husband later testified she was gone about two or possibly two-and-a-half hours.

Because 23 years had passed, no one could remember exactly when this occurred, but it was sometime after the wedding of LaRoche’s daughter in June.

Racine County’s Jane Doe

Johnson was found dead in a cornfield in rural Racine County on July 21, 1999. She went unidentified for 20 years before advances in forensic genealogy led investigators to her living relatives.

Peggy Johnson-Schroeder’s body was found in a cornfield in 1999. – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

When she was found, Johnson had multiple traumatic injuries that included burns over 25% of her upper body, blunt force injuries and broken bones – some recent and some that had healed.

There were also marks on her body in the shape of crescent moons. The medical examiner was not able to say what made those marks, but it might have been some kind of chemical burn.

Despite these injuries, Johnson’s actual cause of death was pneumonia. Additionally, she had necrotizing fasciitis, sometimes referred to as flesh-eating bacteria, on her arm, and was severely malnourished.

Due to the lack of blood on the ground and on her clothes, investigators theorize the lacerations to her head were made somewhere else and her clothes were changed before she was dumped in the field.

The DNA of an unknown male was recovered but has never been matched to anyone in law enforcement databases.

Two similar deaths, one killer?

Laura Walker is representing LaRoche on appeal. She initially represented LaRoche during the trial phase but was replaced by Scheidegger and Johnson two weeks before the start of trial, which was subsequently postposed to allow the two new attorneys to prepare their case.

After she was convicted, LaRoche reached out to Walker and asked her to take over the case for the appeal.

Walker was beginning the appeal process when she received a call from an investigator from Lake County, Ill. interested in talking about a cold case she was working on, the murder of Mary Kate Sunderlin, 34.

Investigators from Lake County long believed the murder of Sunderlin and Johnson were linked because they had similar injuries at the times of their death, which led investigators in the Sunderlin case to believe both women were killed by the same person.

Walker did not receive the autopsy report, photos or crime-scene photos from the Sunderlin case when she originally represented LaRoche, so she drove to Lake County for copies of the report.

The death of Sunderlin

Sunderlin was found on Dec. 9, 1999 in a deserted corner of Lake County – just five months after Johnson was found in a deserted corner of Racine County. Both women had been dumped by the side of the road.

Like Johnson, Sunderlin had cognitive challenges, and the two women were described as similar in appearance.

At the time of her death, Sunderlin was also malnourished, had pneumonia, and blunt force trauma to her head and genitals. She also had burns on her body.

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence linking the murder of the two women, however, were the distinctive crescent-shaped marks/burns on their skin, which were also described as half-loops.

A forensic pathologist hired by the defense reviewed the autopsies and relevant documents in both cases and concluded the similarities were such the two women were probably killed by the same person.

On appeal, Walker is arguing if the jury knew about the second victim, the outcome of LaRoche’s trial might have been different.

The Denny motion

In the state of Wisconsin, defendants cannot argue at trial that someone else committed the crime without first getting the trial court’s permission by filing a Denny motion.

Denny refers to a 1984 case – State v. Denny – in which a defendant convicted of murder argued he should have been allowed to present evidence at trial that someone else committed the crime.

Kent and Jeffrey Denny were convicted of the 1982 stabbing death of Christopher Mohr. The two were arrested after they reportedly bragged about the murder to friends and family.

Kent Denny appealed the conviction on the grounds he was prohibited from offering a defense because the trial court would not allow him to present police reports that showed there were others with motive and opportunity to have committed the homicide.

His appeal was denied and “legitimate tendency” was established, which requires defendants prove beforehand that another person had motive, opportunity and connection to the crime before it can be argued at trial.

As a result of the case, defendants are required to file a Denny motion prior to trial if they want to argue someone else was responsible for the crime, the prosecutor is given an opportunity to respond, a hearing is held, and then the court will grant or reject the motion.

Trial strategy

Walker’s appeal includes the fact Scheidegger and Johnson did not pursue a Denny motion that would put the potential for a second victim before the court and raise the possibility someone else committed the crime.

According to testimony, Scheidegger was the only one of the two attorneys who looked at the Mary Kate Sunderlin autopsy report, photos and crime scene photos prior to trial. Johnson was not aware of the potential second victim until after the trial and neither consulted an outside expert on the possibility the two crimes were linked.

Prosecutor Diane Donohoo questions co-defense attorney Jillian Schiedegger about a flash drive with her trial documents during Linda LaRoche’s motion hearing for a new trial Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. LaRoche was found guilty March 16, 2022 of the murder of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999, of concealing a corpse. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder, and a consecutive five year sentence on the second charge May 23, 2022. Johnson-Schroeder was known as Jane Doe until her identity was discovered when LaRoche was identified as the suspect in the case. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Scheidegger said after they were assigned the case by the court, she requested a copy of all the evidence from the Racine County DA’s Office, which included a thumb drive of evidence.

On the thumb drive was the Sunderlin autopsy report and photos plus the crime scene photos, which Scheidegger said she reviewed.

Walker questioned Scheidegger about the similarity of the deaths of the two women, which is most notable in the photos that show the unique crescent-shaped marks or burns on the bodies of both women.

Scheidegger agreed there were some similarities.

“I recall there were injuries that were similar between the two,” she said.

However, under questioning, Scheidegger said she felt they would need more than just similarities between crime scene or autopsy photos to mount a successful Denny attempt.

Johnson agreed in his testimony and said it was his opinion they could not have “overcome Denny.”

Scheidegger and Johnson devised a trial strategy to emphasize the lack of evidence in the state’s case. Neither attorney called an expert or witness or anyone else to the stand to testify.

Denny controversies

The Denny rule is controversial for several reasons.

The first is it places a higher evidentiary burden on the defense than is faced by prosecutors, who are not required to prove motive or opportunity.

The second reason is it was adopted before modern forensic investigations, before DNA testing was the norm.

Many who watched the Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer” on the conviction of Wisconsin’s Steven Avery are familiar with the Denny rule.

Avery served 18 years in prison for the sexual assault of Penny Beernstsen, despite 16 alibi witnesses. He was convicted after the victim identified him as the man who attacked her.

After ten years in prison, Avery appealed the conviction on the grounds the DNA collected from the victim did not belong to him – but an unknown third party. DNA testing was not available during the 1985 trial.

Avery’s appeal was denied on the grounds the new evidence was not admissible under the Denny rule because it was too speculative.

Denny requires the defense to show evidence someone else had motive, opportunity, and connection. DNA does not always lead investigators to a specific person the defense can present to the court in a Denny hearing.

Avery remained incarcerated until the DNA led to a specific person. Only then was he exonerated.

A circumstantial case

Judge Timothy Boyle presides over Linda LaRoche’s motion hearing for a new trial Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

The Racine County DA’s Office did not have any direct evidence linking LaRoche to the death of Johnson, and the case was circumstantial.

There were no witnesses to Johnson’s body being dragging into the cornfield, no fingerprints, no video, and no one who could place LaRoche in rural Wisconsin.

There was male DNA, but it was not a match to anyone in law enforcement databanks.

LaRoche’s credibility at trial was diminished because she told so many stories over the years that were demonstrably not true.

At one point she told her children she had heard from Johnson, who was doing well, she said. At another time she said Johnson friended her on Facebook.

LaRoche explained to investigators her son was harassing her about what happened to Johnson, so she made up these stories so he would stop.

Additionally, LaRoche’s own children testified against her and described verbal and mental abuse Johnson suffered at the hands of their mother.

Scheidegger explained the trial strategy was to introduce the idea that a family folklore had developed, which became more exaggerated over the years.

Both Scheidegger and Johnson described it as the Mandela Effect, which are essentially false memories held collectively by a group.

They hoped to convince the jury LaRoche was not as bad as she seemed.

LaRoche’s appeal will continue at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2024 with the testimony of expert witnesses.