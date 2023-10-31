Obituary for Euwauna Boutwell

July 27, 1936 – October 25, 2023

Bishop Euwauna Boutwell, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at his home.

Euwauna Boutwell

Euwauna was born July 27, 1936, in Enterprise, Ala., to Willie Mae Booker. The family moved to Pensacola, Fla., in 1944, where he was raised by Brady and Hattie Boutwell. He received his education in the Pensacola school district, last attending Washington High School. During this time, he met and married Ethel (née Porter) Boutwell. To this union, two children were born.

Euwauna relocated to Racine in the late 1960s, where he found employment. In the early 1970s, Euwauna and his brother James sang in a quartet called the Mighty Golden Stars, in which they traveled around the city spreading the word of God.

During this time, he met and married Jean Boutwell on May 12, 1973, and raised her three children as his own. He retired from JI Case in 1993. In the late 1990’s, Euwauna joined the Midtown Church of Christ where he was a faithful member and served in various capacities until his health failed. He last served as Bishop after being ordained Feb. 12, 2012. His signature tune he would always sing was “I Have a Father Who Can.” Euwauna truly loved the Lord and would spread his message any and everywhere he went.

Euwauna enjoyed all plant life and would spend hours planting and repotting. He didn’t allow anyone to touch his beloved plants – inside or outside the house. His favorite was the aloe vera plant. He was so proud of how big they had grown under his green thumb.

He also enjoyed photography, fishing, reading his Bible, Sudoku puzzles, joking with the grandkids and watching Jimmy Swaggert and the Weather Channel. Most of all, Euwauna loved his family!

He leaves to cherish his memories, son Euwauna Boutwell Jr; daughter, Cathy (Jeff) Goode-West; stepchildren, Tony Adams, and Vickie and Cindy Adams; sisters, Ettie Smith, Marzella Wiggins, Mary C. Lindsey and Dorothy Brewington.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Xavier Story, L’Airtoya McNealy and Blair Goode-Jones, Tawanna Boutwell, Bernie Goode, Tijon Carswell, Melecio (Michelle) Carothers, Melissa Hargrove, Me’Donna Carothers, Samuel Adams, and Jonnie Lampkin, Nicholas (Shawntai) and Toni Adams, and Danielle Adams.

He is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva Boutwell, Shirley Oliver, Betty Goodwin, John (Shirley) Goodwin, and Benny Goodwin; and a godson, LaBrian Leggett. Euwauna is also survived by a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Midtown Church family.

Euwauna was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Jean; brothers, James, John, R.V., and Bill Boutwell; grandsons, Joshua Adams and Jeremiah Adams-Greene; and sisters and brothers-in-law.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life and homegoing will follow at 11 a.m.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.