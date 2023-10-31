Obituary for Gregory Coleman

June 7, 1957 – October 21, 2023

Gregory Coleman, 66, passed away peacefully on his porch following a longtime courageous battle with cancer on Saturday evening, Oct. 21, 2023.

Gregory Coleman

Greg was born in Racine on June 7, 1957, to the late Theodore and Thelma (née Price) Coleman. He was a graduate of Noris High School and Everest College. On June 11, 1994, in St. Paul, Minn., he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Linda (née Smith) Coleman.

During his career, Greg was employed as a medical billing coder; manager of a Checker Auto Parts store for 14 years; and retired as a quality control inspector for Crystal D. Creations.

Greg was a humble, patient, God-serving man. He enjoyed football, fishing and all genres of music. Above all, his whole world revolved around Linda, their children and his entire family. With profound faith, Greg was a 33-year member of Lakeview Church of Christ. He also led services out of his home in St. Paul for over five years.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Linda; their children, Anthony Smith, Twilia Smith, Lawrence Smith, Kenneth Smith and Orlando Johnson; grandchildren, Antwan Smith (Ahmari, Cameron, Amir, Armani), Rashawn Smith (Samiyah), Tanisha Smith (Arianna), Dyrelle Smith (Elianna, Kingston), Joshua Smith, Lavasha Smith (Tyzjaun), Andrea flowers, Lania Smith (Jrue), Alexandria Sanchez (Aaliyah), Darrell Smith, Andrew Smith, Mya Smith, Xavier Smith, and Katoria Smith.

He is further survived by brothers, Michael Coleman and Jerry Coleman; sisters, Jennifer Coleman and Camilla Coleman; aunts, Mary Price, Mary Simpson and Kathleen Gray; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Gregory Coleman was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Thelma Coleman; son, Darrell Timothy Smith; brothers, Theodore Coleman, Jr., Eddie Ray Coleman, Timothy Coleman and Wayne Coleman; sister, Lorie Coleman; and grandparents, Edward and Effie Price and Bert and Adaline Coleman.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Nov. 2 at Lakeview Church of Christ in Racine. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

