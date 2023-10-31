RACINE – Huntington Bancshares Inc. will close a branch office at 3935 Douglas Ave. here in early 2024, according to a filing with the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The other Racine area location, at 6115 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, is not affected.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reported last week that Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington plans to close 34 branches – or about 3% of its network. Many of the affected branch locations were acquired from TCF Bank in 2021.

In addition to the Racine site, the planned closures include branches in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio.

Closures part of regular revisions for Huntington Bank

Huntington executives told investors that the closures are part of an overall expense reduction, the Business Journal reported. “The bank regularly revises and adjusts its standalone and in-store branch mix to meet customers’ needs,” the company stated.

Huntington Bancshares (Nasdaq: HBAN) currently operates more than 1,000 locations in 11 states.