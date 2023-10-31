Obituary for Jack W. Eickhorst

January 2, 1936 – October 24, 2023

Jack W. Eickhorst, 87, of Racine, passed away at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. He was born in Racine on Jan. 2, 1936, the son of the late Walter John and Helen Agnes (née Macutha) Eickhorst.

Jack W. Eickhorst

Jack owned and operated State Street Industrial (SSI) for many years until retiring. He was a longtime and active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Jack was a Boy Scout and Explorer Scout as well as a member of the Boy Scout Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a lifetime member of the Deutsch Manner Verein (Racine German Club).

Jack was also a member of various shooting clubs in the area and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV, playing cards, Packers games, gatherings on the Fourth of July and Sunday dinners with family.

His favorite place of all was his cabin up north on Rolling Stone Lake in Pearson, Wis. Being in the North Woods was truly his happy place. He put his heart and soul into making it the family get-away gathering place. Cherished memories were made sitting around the fire where there were many stories told and laughter shared among all.

He loved passing on his knowledge, especially to his grandchildren. They received lessons in tractor driving, fixing anything and everything, chopping wood, fishing, life cycles of dragonflies, and the names of all the bird species native to the area.

He taught his children and grandchildren to respect and appreciate nature, especially the beauty of sunrises and sunsets and being still enough to hear the sound of silence. His smile and laugh were infectious. He had a loving and giving heart. He will be dearly missed by all.

Surviving are his three daughters, Jerilyn Fox of Racine, Jan Vinslauski, and Terri (David) Buckett, all of Mount Pleasant; grandchildren, Michael Eickhorst, Nicole (Artie) Scola, Cora Cullimore, Sarah (Jason) Dreimeier, Kate (Brad) Cutter, Amy Buckett, Zachary Buckett, great-grandchildren, Deanna, Eric, Nevaeh, Dylan, Adrianna, Makenna, Carson, Andie, and Trenton, great-great-grandchildren, TJ, Jazara, Julian, Kinsley, Adley, and Kylen; and his former wife, special friend and caregiver, Jean Porter.

In addition to his parents, Jack W. Eickhorst was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Fox; and brother, Thomas Eickhorst.

Services

A celebration of his life will be held at 5:30 p.m., with visitation at 4:30 p.m., on Nov. 2 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Harvest Home and especially the caregivers at the Chalmers house for the loving care of Jack W. Eickhorst during his stay and to the nurses at St. Croix Hospice, Heather and Emily.

Obituary and photo of Jack W. Eickhorst courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.